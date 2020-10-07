UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurasian Economic Summit Starts With Focus On Belt And Road

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:44 PM

Eurasian economic summit starts with focus on Belt and Road

The 23rd Eurasian Economic Summit started Wednesday, highlighting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)'s role in tackling global issues in the post-pandemic era

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The 23rd Eurasian Economic Summit started Wednesday, highlighting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)'s role in tackling global issues in the post-pandemic era.

The annual two-day summit, organized by the Istanbul-based Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation, is being held online this year due to COVID-19.

Speaking at the opening of the summit, Akkan Suver, head of the foundation, said the world will be more global and multilateral after the pandemic.

The BRI will be more vital than ever as countries around the world have realized the importance of global cooperation in handling issues like COVID-19, according to Suver.

"Countries must support each other more than ever," he said, emphasizing the importance of solidarity among them.

Turan Hancerli, a district mayor in Istanbul, said the pandemic has proved how true the saying "we are all in the same boat" is.

"We believe that the world will be a place where all countries would intensify their cooperation in an atmosphere of peace and stability in the light of the BRI," he said.

During the summit, participants from some 40 countries will explore ways to deal with various issues in the post-pandemic era, including the new world economy, sustainable energy policies and regional conflicts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Road Same Istanbul All From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

15 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

31 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

45 minutes ago

14 killed, 993 injured in 916 accidents in Punjab

56 seconds ago

Ammunition Detonating at Former Military Base in R ..

59 seconds ago

Educational institutes, bazaar to be closed on che ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.