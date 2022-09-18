UrduPoint.com

Eurasian Economic Union Has No Problem Staying Afloat Despite Sanctions - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The Eurasian Economic Union has been able to withstand the downward pressure of Russia sanctions on its combined economy, the Kremlin spokesman said Sunday.

"Even during these hard times marked by the inevitable impact of sanctions, etc., the EAEU has proved its floatability," Dmitry Peskov said in an interview aired on Rossiya 1 television channel.

The five-nation union has a sound outlook, Peskov said. The Russian economy remains entwined with those of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to the mutual benefit of all, the spokesman added.

The EAEU economy comprises 184 million people. It was formed in 2010 to streamline trade in goods and services between the former Soviet republics. The union's major trade partner is China, which accounts for more than 84% of traded goods.

