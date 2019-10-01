Eurasian Economic Union Leaders Approve Common Financial Market Concept - Lukashenko

(@imziishan)

The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have approved the concept of a common financial market at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have approved the concept of a common financial market at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Today, we have approved the concept for creating the common EAEU financial market, having formed the basis for ensuring free movement of capital and services," Lukashenko said at a SEEC session.

He noted that digitization was also needed for developing financial technologies and making financial services more easily accessible.