UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurasian Economic Union Leaders Approve Common Financial Market Concept - Lukashenko

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:17 PM

Eurasian Economic Union Leaders Approve Common Financial Market Concept - Lukashenko

The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have approved the concept of a common financial market at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states have approved the concept of a common financial market at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"Today, we have approved the concept for creating the common EAEU financial market, having formed the basis for ensuring free movement of capital and services," Lukashenko said at a SEEC session.

He noted that digitization was also needed for developing financial technologies and making financial services more easily accessible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Market

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 70th ..

6 minutes ago

India accepts all conditions of Pakistan on Kartar ..

19 minutes ago

Dilapidated condition of roads irks residents

13 seconds ago

Pakistan, Germany agree to boost economic cooperat ..

14 seconds ago

469 stray dogs killed in district Matiari

16 seconds ago

Dr Nishtar showcases Ehsaas programme at UNGA 74th ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.