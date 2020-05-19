UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurasian Economic Union Leaders To Meet Online On Tuesday To Discuss Integration, COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Eurasian Economic Union Leaders to Meet Online on Tuesday to Discuss Integration, COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders will hold their summit, which was slated to take place in Minsk, online on Tuesday to focus on the bloc's economic integration strategy for the next five years and the coronavirus response.

The presidents of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to endorse the draft strategy for the Eurasian economic integration until 2025.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has recently said that his country wants to buy Russian gas at a lower price than the current $127 for 1,000 cubic meters, may also raise the pricing issue at the summit.

In addition, the presidents will likely discuss the coronavirus response both in epidemiological and economic terms, given that a number of member states, including Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, have either requested international financial assistance or announced plans to do so amid the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Armenia Buy Price Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan May Gas Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 19, 2020 in Pakistan

9 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

UAE welcomes return of foreign nationals holding v ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.75m, death toll ..

8 hours ago

Determination, strong will lead to greater achieve ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Industrial City supports global humanitarian ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.