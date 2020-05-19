Eurasian Economic Union Leaders to Meet Online on Tuesday to Discuss Integration, COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) leaders will hold their summit, which was slated to take place in Minsk, online on Tuesday to focus on the bloc's economic integration strategy for the next five years and the coronavirus response.

The presidents of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to endorse the draft strategy for the Eurasian economic integration until 2025.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has recently said that his country wants to buy Russian gas at a lower price than the current $127 for 1,000 cubic meters, may also raise the pricing issue at the summit.

In addition, the presidents will likely discuss the coronavirus response both in epidemiological and economic terms, given that a number of member states, including Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, have either requested international financial assistance or announced plans to do so amid the pandemic.