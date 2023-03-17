Eurasian Economic Union Members Should Expand Investment Cooperation - Commission Chairman

Mutual exports within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have reached a historic maximum of $83 billion, but the member states should develop their investment cooperation more actively, chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the EAEU's top executive body, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Mutual exports within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have reached a historic maximum of $83 billion, but the member states should develop their investment cooperation more actively, chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the EAEU's top executive body, said on Friday.

"Last year, the export between the members of the (Eurasian Economic) Union reached its historical maximum of $83 billion. This figure is impressive and indicates the effectiveness of our economic union," Mikhail Myasnikovich said during the International Economic Forum of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

He said that Armenia increased the share of its export in the mutual trade with other EAEU members 9.

8 times, Kyrgyzstan 3.5 times, Kazakhstan 1.8 times, and Belarus and Russia 1.6 times each.

Myasnikovich encourage EAEU member states to develop their investment cooperation more actively.

"We should create not only cooperative chains but also strong Eurasian companies in microelectronics, car and machine tools manufacturing, chemical industry, as well as pharmaceutical and medical industry," he said.

In December, Myasnikovich said that a new stage of the EAEU's development would be connected with stronger cooperation in investment and innovation.