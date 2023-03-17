UrduPoint.com

Eurasian Economic Union Members Should Expand Investment Cooperation - Commission Chairman

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Eurasian Economic Union Members Should Expand Investment Cooperation - Commission Chairman

Mutual exports within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have reached a historic maximum of $83 billion, but the member states should develop their investment cooperation more actively, chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the EAEU's top executive body, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Mutual exports within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have reached a historic maximum of $83 billion, but the member states should develop their investment cooperation more actively, chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, the EAEU's top executive body, said on Friday.

"Last year, the export between the members of the (Eurasian Economic) Union reached its historical maximum of $83 billion. This figure is impressive and indicates the effectiveness of our economic union," Mikhail Myasnikovich said during the International Economic Forum of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

He said that Armenia increased the share of its export in the mutual trade with other EAEU members 9.

8 times, Kyrgyzstan 3.5 times, Kazakhstan 1.8 times, and Belarus and Russia 1.6 times each.

Myasnikovich encourage EAEU member states to develop their investment cooperation more actively.

"We should create not only cooperative chains but also strong Eurasian companies in microelectronics, car and machine tools manufacturing, chemical industry, as well as pharmaceutical and medical industry," he said.

In December, Myasnikovich said that a new stage of the EAEU's development would be connected with stronger cooperation in investment and innovation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Car Armenia Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan December Industry Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-strick ..

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-stricken Afghanistan: UN agency

11 minutes ago
 Govt to provide level playing field to all politic ..

Govt to provide level playing field to all political parties in election; announ ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence ..

LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence for investigations

11 minutes ago
 Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in ..

Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in Congo to Begin LNG Production ..

12 minutes ago
 Lukoil, Italy's Eni Submit Joint Bid for Two Offsh ..

Lukoil, Italy's Eni Submit Joint Bid for Two Offshore Blocks in Congo - Top Mana ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Coope ..

Russian, Belarusian Presidents Discuss Trade Cooperation - Kremlin

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.