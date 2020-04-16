UrduPoint.com
Eurasian Economic Union Must Ditch Dollar In Hydrocarbon Trade - Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:17 PM

The Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union must pursue its goal of switching to exchanges in national currencies from dollar transactions, especially in oil and gas trade, the head of the EAEU executive body said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union must pursue its goal of switching to exchanges in national currencies from Dollar transactions, especially in oil and gas trade, the head of the EAEU executive body said Thursday.

"We must stick to de-dollarization. Presidents, heads of government, central banks have gone a long way to increase the number of transactions conducted in national currencies ... We must dump the dollar when trading among ourselves, primarily in hydrocarbons," Mikhail Myasnikovich told the SB Belarus Segodnya daily.

The Belarusian official, whose country holds the rotating chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said that national economies were starting to gravitate back to the dollar as their indigenous currencies depreciated under the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

Myasnikovich argued that EAEU leaders were working together to overcome the health crisis.

The leaders of the five EAEU member states � Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia � issued a joint declaration on Tuesday, reaffirming their commitment to a joint coronavirus response by providing medical aid and sharing scientific knowledge.

