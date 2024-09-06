Euro Area 2nd Quarter GDP Growth Revised Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Gross domestic product (GDP) in both the eurozone and the EU grew 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in April-June, slightly lower than initial estimates of a 0.3% rise, according to final reading released on Friday.
The figure eased from 0.3% growth in the first quarter, Eurostat data showed.
Poland (up 1.5%) recorded the largest GDP growth in the second quarter compared to the previous period, followed by Greece (up 1.1%) and the Netherlands (up 1.0%).
GDP contracted in Ireland (by 1.0%), Latvia (by 0.9%) and Austria (by 0.4%).
Government spending rose 0.6% while household consumption ticked down 0.1% and investment dropped 2.2% in the same period.
On an annual basis, GDP growth was confirmed at 0.6% in the euro area and 0.8% in the EU in second quarter of this year.
The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single Currency – the euro – while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Commerce minister pays homage by visiting martyrs' families41 minutes ago
-
Canada adds 22,000 jobs in August, unemployment rises to 6.6%51 minutes ago
-
Governor KPK assures tobacco royalties51 minutes ago
-
US adds 142,000 jobs in August, less than estimates51 minutes ago
-
Policy board to bring progress, transparency in economic planning process of country: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
Short-term inflation eases further by 0.15%4 hours ago
-
Tanveer pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day5 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs1,400 to Rs.263,500 per tola5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 202410 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 202410 hours ago