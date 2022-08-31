Euro Area Annual Inflation Accelerates to 9.1% - Eurostat Flash Estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The Euro area annual inflation is expected to rise to 9.1% in August, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat published on Wednesday.

