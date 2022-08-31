Euro Area Annual Inflation Accelerates To 9.1% - Eurostat Flash Estimate
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The Euro area annual inflation is expected to rise to 9.1% in August, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat published on Wednesday.
"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 9.1% in August 2022, up from 8.9% in July according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union," Eurostat said.