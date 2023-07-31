Euro Area Annual Inflation Down to 5.3% in July - Eurostat Flash Estimate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The annual inflation rate in the Euro area is expected to decrease to 5.3% in July, down from 5.5% a month earlier, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat published on Monday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 5.3% in July 2023, down from 5.

5% in June according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union," Eurostat said.

The European Union's statistics office added that the Euro area's GDP increased by 0.6% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023.

"GDP up by 0.3% in the euro area and stable in the EU +0.6% and +0.5% respectively compared with the second quarter of 2022," Eurostat said.