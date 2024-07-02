Euro area annual inflation eases as expected

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The euro area annual consumer inflation rate cooled to 2.5% in June, as widely expected, according to flash estimates released on Tuesday.

Headline inflation fell from 2.6% in May, Eurostat data showed.

The cost of energy rose 0.2% from a year ago in June, following May's 0.3% rise.

Food, alcohol, and tobacco prices grew at a slower pace than a month earlier, up 2.5% year-on-year in June.

Services continued to have the highest annual rate in June with 4.1%, stable compared to the prior month.

On a monthly basis, the euro area consumer price index climbed 0.2% in June.

In June, energy prices in the single Currency area fell 0.8% month-on-month, while services prices surged 0.6%.