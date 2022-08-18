UrduPoint.com

Euro Area Annual Inflation Hits Record 8.9% In July - Eurostat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Euro Area Annual Inflation Hits Record 8.9% in July - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Annual inflation in 19 euro area countries in July accelerated to 8.9% from 8.6% a month earlier, marking a record high since the beginning of maintaining statistics, the Eurostat agency said on Thursday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 8.9% in July 2022, up from 8.6% in June," the agency said, adding that a year earlier, the rate was 2.2%.

European Union annual inflation was 9.8% in July 2022, up from 9.6% in June, the EU statistical office said, adding that a year earlier, the rate was 2.5%.

