Euro Area Annual Inflation Hits Record 8.9% in July - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Annual inflation in 19 euro area countries in July accelerated to 8.9% from 8.6% a month earlier, marking a record high since the beginning of maintaining statistics, the Eurostat agency said on Thursday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 8.9% in July 2022, up from 8.6% in June," the agency said, adding that a year earlier, the rate was 2.2%.

European Union annual inflation was 9.8% in July 2022, up from 9.6% in June, the EU statistical office said, adding that a year earlier, the rate was 2.5%.