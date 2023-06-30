Euro Area Annual Inflation Slows to 5.5% From 6.1% in June - Eurostat Flash Estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The annual inflation in Euro area is down to 5.5% in June from 6.1% a month ago, according to a flash estimate by Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office, issued on Friday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 5.5% in June 2023, down from 6.1% in May according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union," Eurostat's estimate said.