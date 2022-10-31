UrduPoint.com

Euro Area Annual Inflation Soars From 9.9% In September To 10.7% In October - Eurostat

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Euro Area Annual Inflation Soars From 9.9% in September to 10.7% in October - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The annual inflation in 19 countries of the Euro area accelerated sharply to a record 10.7% in October from 9.9% in September, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Monday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 10.7% in October 2022, up from 9.

9% in September," the agency said in a flash estimate.

Analysts surveyed by the DailyFX portal expected the indicator to accelerate only to 10.2%.

The main components of the inflation are energy with 41.9%, food, alcohol and tobacco with 13.1%, non-energy industrial goods with 6.0%, and services, which grew 4.4%, the agency added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Euro September October From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

55 minutes ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes 4.681m transactions, makes 290 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.