Euro Area Annual Inflation Soars From 9.9% in September to 10.7% in October - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The annual inflation in 19 countries of the Euro area accelerated sharply to a record 10.7% in October from 9.9% in September, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Monday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 10.7% in October 2022, up from 9.

9% in September," the agency said in a flash estimate.

Analysts surveyed by the DailyFX portal expected the indicator to accelerate only to 10.2%.

The main components of the inflation are energy with 41.9%, food, alcohol and tobacco with 13.1%, non-energy industrial goods with 6.0%, and services, which grew 4.4%, the agency added.