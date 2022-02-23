UrduPoint.com

Euro Area Annual Inflation Speeds Up To Record 5.1% In January - Eurostat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Euro Area Annual Inflation Speeds Up to Record 5.1% in January - Eurostat

The annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to a monthly all-time high of 5.1% year-on-year in January, up from 5% year-on-year in December, according to the final estimates of Eurostat released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to a monthly all-time high of 5.1% year-on-year in January, up from 5% year-on-year in December, according to the final estimates of Eurostat released on Wednesday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 5.1% in January 2022, up from 5.0% in December. A year earlier, the rate was 0.9%. European Union annual inflation was 5.6% in January 2022, up from 5.3% in December. A year earlier, the rate was 1.2%," the EU body said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Euro January December From

Recent Stories

Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up i ..

Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up in Your Smart Arsenal

3 minutes ago
 Inter varsity cricket tournament kicks off in Nawa ..

Inter varsity cricket tournament kicks off in Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
 7kg hashish recovered

7kg hashish recovered

5 minutes ago
 UN expert urges vaccines to help North Korea end C ..

UN expert urges vaccines to help North Korea end Covid isolation

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to uplift public sector schools' ..

Balochistan govt to uplift public sector schools' standard at par with English ..

5 minutes ago
 Four hurt as bus hit auto-rickshaw

Four hurt as bus hit auto-rickshaw

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>