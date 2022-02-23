Euro Area Annual Inflation Speeds Up to Record 5.1% in January - Eurostat

The annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to a monthly all-time high of 5.1% year-on-year in January, up from 5% year-on-year in December, according to the final estimates of Eurostat released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to a monthly all-time high of 5.1% year-on-year in January, up from 5% year-on-year in December, according to the final estimates of Eurostat released on Wednesday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 5.1% in January 2022, up from 5.0% in December. A year earlier, the rate was 0.9%. European Union annual inflation was 5.6% in January 2022, up from 5.3% in December. A year earlier, the rate was 1.2%," the EU body said in a statement.