Euro Area Annual Inflation Speeds Up to Record 7.5% in March - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The annual inflation in the euro area accelerated to record 7.5% from 5.9% in March, according to preliminary estimates of Eurostat released on Friday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 7.5% in March 2022, up from 5.9% in February according to a flash estimate from Eurostat," the statistical agency said in a statement.

Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal expected the rate to speed up only to 6.6%.