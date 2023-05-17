Euro Area Annual Inflation Up To 7% In April From 6.9% In March - Eurostat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The annual inflation in the euro area has increased to 7% in April, up from 6.9% in March, the Eurostat said on Wednesday.
"The euro area annual inflation rate was 7.0% in April 2023, up from 6.9% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 7.4%. European Union annual inflation was 8.1% in April 2023, down from 8.3% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 8.1%," the statistics office said in a statement.