Euro Area Annual Inflation Up to 7% in April From 6.9% in March - Eurostat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The annual inflation in the euro area has increased to 7% in April, up from 6.9% in March, the Eurostat said on Wednesday.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 7.0% in April 2023, up from 6.9% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 7.4%. European Union annual inflation was 8.1% in April 2023, down from 8.3% in March. A year earlier, the rate was 8.1%," the statistics office said in a statement.