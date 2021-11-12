Euro area industrial production rises in September

Eurozone industrial production rose 5.2% on an annual basis in September, the EU's statistical authority announced on Friday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Eurozone industrial production rose 5.2% on an annual basis in September, the EU's statistical authority announced on Friday.

Industrial production in the EU27 also went up by 5% during the same period, Eurostat said in a statement.

Compared to last September, production of non-durable consumer goods rose 8.5%, capital goods 5.9%, intermediate goods 5.0%, and durable consumer goods 1.1%, while production of energy remained stable, it noted.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest annual hikes were seen in Ireland (up 45.4%), Belgium (up 23.1%), and Lithuania (up 19.

6%).

The steepest declines in the reading were in Slovakia (-4.9%), Portugal (-4.8%), and Czechia (-4.0%) during the same period.On a monthly basis, industrial output fell across the continent, Eurostat data showed.

"In September 2021, the seasonally adjusted industrial production fell by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU, compared with August 2021," it said.

Meanwhile, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute on Friday, industrial production in Turkey (a-non EU member but candidate country) jumped 8.9% in September compared to the same month last year, and fell 1.5% from a month ago.