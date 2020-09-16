UrduPoint.com
Euro Area Labor Cost Up By 4.2 Pct In Q2

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Euro area labor cost up by 4.2 pct in Q2

The hourly labor costs rose by 4.2 percent in the euro-zone, and by 4.1 percent in the European Union (EU) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the EU's statistical office Euro-stat on Tuesday

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The hourly labor costs rose by 4.2 percent in the euro-zone, and by 4.1 percent in the European Union (EU) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the EU's statistical office Euro-stat on Tuesday.

In the first quarter of 2020, the year-on-year rise was 3.7 percent in the euro-zone and 3.9 percent in the EU, said Euro-stat.

The cost of wages and salaries for per hour worked increased by 5.

2 percent, while non-wage components grew only by 0.8 percent in the euro-zone, and respectively by 5.3 percent and 0.1 percent in the EU, during the second quarter of 2020, a period that was marked by a hard lock-down to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, inducing a substantial decrease in the amount of worked hours.

According to Euro-stat, the increase in hourly wage costs indicates that the decrease in the number of hours worked was not fully compensated by a matching decrease in wages.

