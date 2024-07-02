Open Menu

Euro Area Unemployment Rate In May Constant At 6.4%

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Unemployment in the euro area was stable at 6.4% in May compared to the prior month, the EU's statistical office said Tuesday.

The number of jobless rose 38,000 month-on-month to 11.08 million in the single Currency zone, Eurostat data showed.

EU-wide unemployment, which includes countries that are in the bloc but do not use its common currency, was also constant at 6% in May.

Some 13.2 million people in the EU were jobless in May, a rise of 13,000 from April.

The youth unemployment rate came in at 14.2% in the euro area and 14.4% in the EU.

Some 2.83 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, including 2.29 million were in the single currency zone.

