Euro area unemployment rate in May constant at 6.4%

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Unemployment in the euro area was stable at 6.4% in May compared to the prior month, the EU's statistical office said Tuesday.

The number of jobless rose 38,000 month-on-month to 11.08 million in the single Currency zone, Eurostat data showed.

EU-wide unemployment, which includes countries that are in the bloc but do not use its common currency, was also constant at 6% in May.

Some 13.2 million people in the EU were jobless in May, a rise of 13,000 from April.

The youth unemployment rate came in at 14.2% in the euro area and 14.4% in the EU.

Some 2.83 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, including 2.29 million were in the single currency zone.