Euro Area Unemployment Rate In May Constant At 6.4%
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Unemployment in the euro area was stable at 6.4% in May compared to the prior month, the EU's statistical office said Tuesday.
The number of jobless rose 38,000 month-on-month to 11.08 million in the single Currency zone, Eurostat data showed.
EU-wide unemployment, which includes countries that are in the bloc but do not use its common currency, was also constant at 6% in May.
Some 13.2 million people in the EU were jobless in May, a rise of 13,000 from April.
The youth unemployment rate came in at 14.2% in the euro area and 14.4% in the EU.
Some 2.83 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, including 2.29 million were in the single currency zone.
Recent Stories
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
More Stories From Business
-
Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 20242 minutes ago
-
Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 202412 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize Webinar on ‘Excel Skills for Business Forecasting'22 minutes ago
-
Euro area annual inflation eases as expected22 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Indonesian flying School offers training for more Pilot from Pakistani Airlines2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.241,500 per tola3 hours ago
-
80th anniversary of liberation of Belarus confers message of peace, tranquility: Ambassador Andrei3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 20247 hours ago