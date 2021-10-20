UrduPoint.com

Euro Area Yearly Inflation Grew To 3.4% In September Breaking 2008 Record - Eurostat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:56 PM

Euro Area Yearly Inflation Grew to 3.4% in September Breaking 2008 Record - Eurostat

Yearly inflation in the 19 euro area countries grew to 3.4% in September, compared to 3% last month, according to the Eurostat statistics agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Yearly inflation in the 19 euro area countries grew to 3.4% in September, compared to 3% last month, according to the Eurostat statistics agency.

This is in line with the forecasts of analysts polled by the Daily FX portal and the preliminary estimate. This growth rate breaks the September 2008 record.

A year earlier, 0.3% deflation was recorded in the euro area.

