Euro Area's GDP Growth Slows Down To 1.3% Year-on-Year In 2023 Q1- Eurostat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Euro Area's GDP Growth Slows Down to 1.3% Year-on-Year in 2023 Q1- Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Euro area's GDP growth slowed down to 1.3% in annual terms in the first quarter of 2023, increased to 0.1% quarter-on-quarter, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat, said on Friday.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Euro Area demonstrated a 1.8% growth rate, and remained stable in quarterly terms.

As for the entire European Union, its GDP increased by the same 1.3% year-over-year, and grew by 0.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Analysts surveyed by the DailyFX portal expected the Euro zone would grow by 1.4% year-over-year and 0.2% against 2022Q4.

On Friday, Eurostat released its preliminary GDP estimate for the first quarter of 2023. These data will be revised in a release scheduled for May 16.

