Euro Breaks February 2016 Maximum, Surging Above 90 Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Russian ruble is accelerating on Monday its drop against the euro and the US Dollar amid the oil price decrease, with the euro trading above 90 rubles and the US dollar surging to 76 rubles.

As of 13:10 Moscow time (10:10 GMT), the US dollar was up by 73 kopecks to 76.16 rubles, and the euro was up by 79 kopecks to 90.02 rubles for tomorrow settlement, according to the Moscow Exchange data. Earlier in the day, the euro was surging to 90.10 rubles, the highest level since February 2016.

Meanwhile, the Brent oil price is decreasing by 1.8 percent to $41.90 for barrel.