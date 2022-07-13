Euro Dips Below $1 First Time Since 2002

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The euro fell below $1 for the first time since 2002 on data showing record inflation in the US.

As of 12:53 GMT, the euro was trading at $1.0026, and minutes earlier, it reached $0.9999.

The Dollar strengthened against the Yen to 137.55 yen from 136.

86 yen. The dollar index, showing the US Currency's strength against a basket of currencies of six of the largest US trading partners, grew by 0.29% to 108.43 points.

Inflation in the US in June accelerated to 9.1%, the highest since November 1981, from 8.6% in May. Analysts had expected it to increase only to 8.8%.