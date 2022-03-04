Euro dips below $1.10 for first time since 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The euro sank close to a two-year low under US $ 1.10 on Friday as the Ukraine conflict continues to cloud the eurozone's economic recovery from the pandemic.

The European single Currency slid in late morning deals to US $ 1.0992, the lowest level since May 2020, as the greenback benefited also from its status as a haven investment.