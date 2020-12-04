Euro Falls Below 90 Rubles Due to Weakening Against US Dollar

The euro fell below 90 rubles amid weakening of the European currency on the international forex market against the US dollar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The euro fell below 90 rubles amid weakening of the European Currency on the international forex market against the US dollar.

As of 13.57 GMT, the US Dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlements was dowqn 29 kopecks to 74.

16 rubles, the euro fell 37 kopecks to 90.03 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange. Minutes earlier, the euro dropped to 89.98 rubles.

On the forex market, the European currency was declining 0.05 percent to $1.2136.