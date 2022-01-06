UrduPoint.com

Euro Rises Above 87 Rubles, US Dollar - Above 77 Rubles

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Euro Rises Above 87 Rubles, US Dollar - Above 77 Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Russian ruble continued its Wednesday's decline in pairs with the US Dollar and euro amid the situation in Kazakhstan; the euro rose above 87 rubles for the first time since August 27, 2021, and the dollar jumped above 77 rubles - for the first time since April 21, 2021, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The euro exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlements at 7:16 a.m. Moscow time (4:16 a.m. GMT) grew by 51 kopecks to 87.33 rubles, the dollar rate rose by 40 kopecks to 77.2 rubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Euro April August

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

2 hours ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

9 hours ago
 Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

10 hours ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

10 hours ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.