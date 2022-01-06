Euro Rises Above 87 Rubles, US Dollar - Above 77 Rubles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Russian ruble continued its Wednesday's decline in pairs with the US Dollar and euro amid the situation in Kazakhstan; the euro rose above 87 rubles for the first time since August 27, 2021, and the dollar jumped above 77 rubles - for the first time since April 21, 2021, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The euro exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlements at 7:16 a.m. Moscow time (4:16 a.m. GMT) grew by 51 kopecks to 87.33 rubles, the dollar rate rose by 40 kopecks to 77.2 rubles.