Euro Tops 89 Rubles 1st Time Since March 30 on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The ruble is weakening in evening trade, and the euro is already worth more than 89 rubles for the first time since late March, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 15:20 GMT, the US Dollar for "tomorrow" settlements was up 67 kopecks to 75.33 rubles, the euro grew by 1.16 rubles to 89.13 rubles.

Earlier in the day, the dollar peaked at 75.40 rubles, highest since May the euro grew to 89.17 rubles.