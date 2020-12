(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Russian ruble accelerated its fall before long holidays, and the euro topped 92 rubles again, according to trading data.

As of 14:10 GMT, the Dollar exchange rate for "tomorrow" settlement grew by 76 kopecks to 74.80 rubles, the euro was up 1.37 rubles to 92.04 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange.