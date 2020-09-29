Euro Tops 93 Rubles for First Time Since January 2016 - Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) As the Russian ruble continues declining against key foreign currencies amid a negative situation in the oil market, the euro is now rising above 93 rubles for the first time since January 2016, Moscow Exchange data shows.

As of 10.14 a.m. Moscow time (07:14 GMT), the euro was up by 81 kopecks to 93.07 rubles, while the US Dollar was up by 66 kopecks to 79.74 rubles.

The Brent oil December futures were down by 0.84 percent to $42.51 for barrel.