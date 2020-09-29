UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Euro Tops 93 Rubles For First Time Since January 2016 - Moscow Exchange

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

Euro Tops 93 Rubles for First Time Since January 2016 - Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) As the Russian ruble continues declining against key foreign currencies amid a negative situation in the oil market, the euro is now rising above 93 rubles for the first time since January 2016, Moscow Exchange data shows.

As of 10.14 a.m. Moscow time (07:14 GMT), the euro was up by 81 kopecks to 93.07 rubles, while the US Dollar was up by 66 kopecks to 79.74 rubles.

The Brent oil December futures were down by 0.84 percent to $42.51 for barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Oil Euro January December 2016 Market

Recent Stories

Mortar-fire kills five people at home in Noshera

14 minutes ago

Govt decides to reopen primary schools across the ..

58 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be produced before accountabil ..

1 hour ago

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

2 hours ago

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.