Euro tumbles 1% against dollar over Ukraine

London, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The euro sank to its lowest level for nearly two years against the Dollar Monday, pummelled by fears of sanctions on Russian energy that would hit the eurozone's economic recovery, traders said.

The euro slid 1.1 percent to $1.0806. Elsewhere, the ruble hit a record-low 142.18 against the dollar.