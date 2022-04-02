Euro zone inflation hits record 7.5 pct in March: Eurostat

The annual inflation in the eurozone accelerated to a record 7.5 percent in March, according to a flash estimate published on Friday by Eurostat, the European Union's (EU) statistical office

BRUSSELS, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) --:

Inflation has been driven primarily by the 44.

7 percent year-on-year hike in energy prices in March. The figure for February was 32 percent.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose by 5 percent in March compared to the year prior. In February, the annual inflation rate in this category was 4.2 percent.

Non-energy industrial goods prices rose by a record 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, compared to 3.1 percent in February.