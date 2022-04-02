UrduPoint.com

Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record 7.5 Pct In March: Eurostat

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2022 | 03:02 PM

The annual inflation in the eurozone accelerated to a record 7.5 percent in March, according to a flash estimate published on Friday by Eurostat, the European Union's (EU) statistical office

Inflation has been driven primarily by the 44.

7 percent year-on-year hike in energy prices in March. The figure for February was 32 percent.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose by 5 percent in March compared to the year prior. In February, the annual inflation rate in this category was 4.2 percent.

Non-energy industrial goods prices rose by a record 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, compared to 3.1 percent in February.

More Stories From Business

