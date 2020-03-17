Eurogroup to Follow Coronavirus Situation Closely, Stand Ready to Act Swiftly - President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Eurogroup, an informal body for discussion of shared responsibilities by euro area ministers, will be following the situation with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) closely, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said after the group's meeting on Monday.

"The Eurogroup will continue to follow the situation very closely and stand ready to act swiftly," Centeno said.

"We have agreed to follow up with regular calls, at least once a week. We will continue to act swiftly and decisively to developments as they unfold," he said.