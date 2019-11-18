Euronext says in takeover talks with Spanish BME bourse

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :European financial markets operator Euronext said Monday it was in talks with Bolsasy Mercados Espanoles (BME) with a view to taking over the Spanish operator.

It said in a statement, however, that the talks "may or may not lead to an offer being made" and a further announcement would be made "as and when appropriate".

Euronext groups the exchanges in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Lisbon,Dublin and Oslo.