Europe 2020 Auto Sales Plunge 23.7%: Industry Group
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:55 PM
New car sales in Europe last year saw an "unprecedented" fall of nearly 24 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Tuesday
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :New car sales in Europe last year saw an "unprecedented" fall of nearly 24 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Tuesday.
"The market for private cars plunged 23.7 percent to 9,942,509 vehicles due to the pandemic," ACEA said in a statement.