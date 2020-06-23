UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe 2020 Auto Sales To Plunge 25%: Industry Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:47 PM

Europe 2020 auto sales to plunge 25%: industry group

Auto sales in Europe this year will tumble 25 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic which has left manufacturings facing a "major economic crisis", a top industry group said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Auto sales in Europe this year will tumble 25 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic which has left manufacturings facing a "major economic crisis", a top industry group said Tuesday.

Car sales in the European Union will "tumble by more than three million from 12.8 million units in 2019 to some 9.6 million units this year", the European automobile Manufacturers' Association(ACEA) said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe European Union 2019 From Industry Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

21 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

5 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

5 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

5 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.