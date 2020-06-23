Europe 2020 auto sales to plunge 25%: industry group

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Auto sales in Europe this year will tumble 25 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic which has left manufacturings facing a "major economic crisis", a top industry group said Tuesday.

Car sales in the European Union will "tumble by more than three million from 12.8 million units in 2019 to some 9.6 million units this year", the European automobile Manufacturers' Association(ACEA) said in a statement.