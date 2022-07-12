UrduPoint.com

Europe Cannot Become Gas Independent From Russia In Long Term - US Investor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The European Union cannot afford to cut off Russian gas completely in the long term, veteran US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

Several European leaders have called on the European Union to include a ban on Russian gas in the future seventh package of anti-Russia measures.

"Maybe in the short term, but I doubt it in the long term," Rogers said when asked if it may be possible for Europe to become gas independent from Russia.

The European Union could seek to replace Russian gas with supply from the middle East or the United States, but it will be challenging considering they will need to find a source capable of providing huge amounts of gas over a long period of time.

"So short term solutions will not solve the problem," Rogers said. "Europe is too big, the economies are huge, so short term solutions are not enough.

"

The EU's decision to reduce Russian gas imports by the end of the year will cause problems in the winter and next year if it is unable to find a viable alternative supply of gas, Rogers said.

Moreover, Rogers said the economies of EU countries will be damaged by sanctions they imposed on Russian gas.

European countries could turn to reopening coal plants and nuclear plants again to use as an alternate source of energy, but it's important they do something fast because they have cut off one of their major sources of energy, Rogers said.

According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.

