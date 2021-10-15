Europe car sales sink on chip shortage

European new car sales fell to their lowest level for a month of September since 1995 as a global shortage of semiconductors hit supply, industry data showed on Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :European new car sales fell to their lowest level for a month of September since 1995 as a global shortage of semiconductors hit supply, industry data showed on Friday.

New car registrations fell by 23.1 percent to 718,598 compared to the same month last year, according to the European automobile Manufacturers' Association.