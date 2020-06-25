UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Equities Extend Slide In Early Deals

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:48 PM

Europe equities extend slide in early deals

European stock markets sank Thursday in early deals, extending a global selloff on the back of a sharp rise in fresh coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets sank Thursday in early deals, extending a global selloff on the back of a sharp rise in fresh coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere.

In morning trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip firms lost 1.

4 percent to 6,040.74 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.9 percent to 11,985.93 and the Paris CAC 40 was down 1.4 percent at 4,801.81.

Milan's FTSE Mib shed 1.2 percent to 18,931.28 while Madrid's IBEX 35 was 1.4 percent down at 7,096.40 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Madrid United States Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Virus has wreaked havoc with the majority of busin ..

5 seconds ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

1 hour ago

58th BoG meeting to be held online on Friday

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi, Greek Defence Minister discuss COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Trader's blind murder leads police to gang of daco ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.