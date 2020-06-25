Europe equities extend slide in early deals

European stock markets sank Thursday in early deals, extending a global selloff on the back of a sharp rise in fresh coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets sank Thursday in early deals, extending a global selloff on the back of a sharp rise in fresh coronavirus infections in the United States and elsewhere.

In morning trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip firms lost 1.

4 percent to 6,040.74 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.9 percent to 11,985.93 and the Paris CAC 40 was down 1.4 percent at 4,801.81.

Milan's FTSE Mib shed 1.2 percent to 18,931.28 while Madrid's IBEX 35 was 1.4 percent down at 7,096.40 points.