Europe equities weaker at open

European stock markets mostly fell in opening deals on Wednesday after a mixed session in Asia, as investor enthusiasm over reopening economies faded in view of rising coronavirus cases, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets mostly fell in opening deals on Wednesday after a mixed session in Asia, as investor enthusiasm over reopening economies faded in view of rising coronavirus cases, dealers said.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip firms declined 0.6 percent to 6,283.88 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.3 percent to 12,486.29 and the Paris CAC 40 was also down 0.3 percent to 5,001.46.

Milan's FTSE Mib rose 0.

3 percent to 19,898.43 while Madrid's IBEX 35 was marginally lower at 7,435.40 points.

"Reopening optimism is showing signs of fading," noted City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Cincotta warned: "Coronavirus news has been far from good on a global scale.

"Several states in the US continue to see record daily rises, whist the death toll is South America has topped 100,000. Yet investors assume that there is a small chance of a second lockdown on the scale of what we have just experienced."