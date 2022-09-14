UrduPoint.com

Europe Expects Next Year's Electricity Prices To Rise 10 Times From 2021 - Paris

Published September 14, 2022

Europe Expects Next Year's Electricity Prices to Rise 10 Times From 2021 - Paris

The projected market price of electricity in Europe in 2023 will be 10 times higher than in 2021 and the price of gas will grow fivefold, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The projected market price of electricity in Europe in 2023 will be 10 times higher than in 2021 and the price of gas will grow fivefold, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

"Another question of common concern is the prices on gas and electricity. Our objective today is to stop explosive price growth in Europe and reduce them to the more moderate levels. As for gas, the market has set the price for 2023 five times higher than in 2021. This forecast and the current gas price in Europe is much higher than anywhere in the world. This situation is linked with the war in Ukraine and Russia's decision to almost fully stop gas supplies to Europe. As for electricity, the price anticipated by the market in 2023 is 10 times higher than in 2021," the prime minister said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Borne announced measures to keep gas and electricity price increases in France at 15% level in 2023 instead of anticipated 120%.

In late July, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an "unprecedentedly difficult" situation in terms of energy production. The French government has already taken several tough measures to save electricity, banning illumination and using air conditioners in stores at night.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

