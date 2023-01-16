UrduPoint.com

Europe Investigators Hear Lebanon Witnesses Over Central Bank Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Europe investigators hear Lebanon witnesses over central bank chief

European investigators began questioning high-profile witnesses in Lebanon as part of a probe into central bank governor Riad Salameh's wealth, a judicial official told AFP Monday

France, Germany and Luxembourg in March seized assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in a move linked to a probe by French investigators into 72-year-old Salameh's personal wealth.

France, Germany and Luxembourg in March seized assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in a move linked to a probe by French investigators into 72-year-old Salameh's personal wealth.

Salameh -- who denies wrongdoing and remains in his post despite a travel ban -- is also being investigated by Lebanese authorities on suspicion of financial misconduct including possible embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion.

Investigators from the three European countries on Monday questioned Saad Andary, a former central bank vice governor, said the judicial official, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The long-serving central bank chief is among top officials widely blamed for monetary policies that have led to Lebanon's economic crisis, dubbed one of the worst globally in modern history by the World Bank.

Investigators were also supposed to question a former employee at the banking control commission Monday, but he did not appear, citing medical reasons, the official said.

Two Lebanese judges "asked questions on behalf of the Europeans", he said, adding that the investigators will question Lebanese bankers as well as current and former employees of the central bank as part of their probe.

On Tuesday, they are set to hear Lebanese banker Marwan Kheireddine and former vice governor Ahmad Jachi as witnesses.

Salameh will not be questioned at this stage of the investigation, the official said.

Last month an official had confirmed to AFP that investigators from the three countries would visit Lebanon in January to conduct investigations into financial affairs linked to Salameh.

