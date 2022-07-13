UrduPoint.com

Europe Likely To Run Out Of Gas In Fall-Winter Season - Hungarian Government

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Europe Likely to Run Out of Gas in Fall-Winter Season - Hungarian Government

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Europe will most likely run out of gas in the fall-winter period, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's office, said on Wednesday.

"In recent days, it has become clear that with a high probability there will not be enough gas in Europe for the fall-winter heating season," Gulyas said at a briefing broadcast by the M1 channel.

