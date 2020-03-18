Europe Living Through 'Difficult Economic Shock' Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Central Bank

UrduPoint.com
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to make a sharp downward revision of economy growth rates in Europe due to the ongoing economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB Executive Board from Germany.

"We are experiencing a very difficult economic shock," Schnabel said in an interview with Die Zeit weekly.

According to the official, "the likelihood of a recession has substantially increased," and the latest ECB forecast of growth in European countries, which provided for an 0.8 percent increase in 2020, will be "significantly adjusted downward."

Schnabel also said that there was no imminent threat to banks at this point, adding that the ECB was closely monitoring the situation in the stock markets.

Various international financial institutions have already forecast a slowdown of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, for example, even if the worldwide spread of the coronavirus is contained, the global GDP should not be expected to grow beyond 2.4 percent, which is still 0.5 percentage points lower than previous estimates.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 195,000, including 7,876 deaths. In Europe, Italy remains the biggest hotbed of infection with 31,506 cases, followed by Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

