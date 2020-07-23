Europe markets advance at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets opened higher Thursday as earnings and stimulus optimism offset simmering China tensions, dealers said.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.3 percent to 6,225.61 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index climbed 0.

4 percent to 5,058.65 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.4 percent to 13,159.99.

"Hopes of more US stimulus and upbeat US earnings overnight are overshadowing rising Western tensions with China," said City Index analys Fiona Cincotta.

Asian markets were mixed Thursday as investors juggled hopes for a new US stimulus deal with concerns about the coronavirus and another flare-up between China and the United States.