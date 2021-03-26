Europe markets advance strongly at open 26 march 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets posted strong gains in opening deals on Friday, mirroring good performances elsewhere on the back of a forecast-busting US jobs report.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose 0.8 percent to 6,731.11 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won almost 1.0 percent to 14,762.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 5,995.45.