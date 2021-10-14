Europe markets ahead at open 14th Oct, 2021

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :European stocks rose at the open Thursday on growing optimism in the global recovery outlook.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.5 percent to 7,180.22 points, compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.4 percent to 6,626.24 points and Frankfurt's DAX also gained 0.5 percent to 15,323.82.

