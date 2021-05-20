UrduPoint.com
Europe Markets Attempt Recovery At Open

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:24 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open on Thursday, staging a partial recovery from the previous day's slump.

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent to stand at 6,984.18 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.

7 percent to 15,221.42 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.6 percent to 6,301.89.

Europe's major bourses had tanked Wednesday on fears that central banks will wind down easy money policies to tame high inflation.

Asian indices however diverged Thursday as minutes showed some Federal Reserve officials contemplating a wind-down of its vast monetary easing measures.

More Stories From Business

