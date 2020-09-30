Europe markets diverge in early deals

European stock markets traded mixed in early deals on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 5,906.82 point

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets traded mixed in early deals on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent at 5,906.82 points.

On the downside, in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.3 percent to 12,786.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.3 percent to 4,819.06.