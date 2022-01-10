UrduPoint.com

Europe Markets Drift Lower At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Europe markets drift lower at open

Europe's stock markets nudged lower in opening deals on Monday, as traders set aside Asian gains to focus on sliding Wall Street shares and weak US data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's stock markets nudged lower in opening deals on Monday, as traders set aside Asian gains to focus on sliding Wall Street shares and weak US data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index declined almost 0.1 percent to 7,478.

27 points compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.2 percent to 15,917.11 and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent to 7,188.03.

The closely watched US non-farm payrolls figure on Friday came in well short of forecasts, marking a disappointing end to the year, while wage growth beat estimates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market Asia

Recent Stories

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Af ..

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Afghan situation

19 minutes ago
 vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise ..

Vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise the Way You Look at Selfie Sma ..

27 minutes ago
 PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY ..

PCB signs landmark TV broadcast agreement with ARY-PTV consortium

28 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Calls on CSTO to Discuss Tajikistan

Lukashenko Calls on CSTO to Discuss Tajikistan

40 seconds ago
 School timings adjusted to ensure smooth traffic f ..

School timings adjusted to ensure smooth traffic flow in Capital

42 seconds ago
 Developments in Kazakhstan Not First And Not Last ..

Developments in Kazakhstan Not First And Not Last Attempt at Foreign Interferenc ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.