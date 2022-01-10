Europe markets drift lower at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's stock markets nudged lower in opening deals on Monday, as traders set aside Asian gains to focus on sliding Wall Street shares and weak US data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index declined almost 0.1 percent to 7,478.

27 points compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.2 percent to 15,917.11 and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.4 percent to 7,188.03.

The closely watched US non-farm payrolls figure on Friday came in well short of forecasts, marking a disappointing end to the year, while wage growth beat estimates.