Europe markets rise at open

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:59 PM

European stock markets edged higher in opening deals on Wednesday, as investors eyed earlier gains in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets edged higher in opening deals on Wednesday, as investors eyed earlier gains in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 0.2 percent to 7,193.07 points, as traders also digested a sharp slowdown in UK inflation.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.1 percent to 15,936.31 points and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 0.1 percent to 6,823.59.

Asian equities rallied Wednesday as investors engaged in bargain hunting despite losses on Wall Street and a surge of the coronavirus Delta variant stoking fears about the global economic recovery.

